Cranberry Township crash

Franklin state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon on Route 257 in Cranberry Township.

For the Record

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

For the Record

Mercer man indicted in FBI threats case

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

For the Record

Knox man charged in incident that led to various road closures

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.

For the Record

Man dies in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.