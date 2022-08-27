Franklin accident

Venango County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Liberty Street and Washington Crossing in Franklin at about 6:55 a.m. Friday.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

3 die in 2-vehicle crash

  • From staff reports

Butler state police said three people died in a two-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon in which a Clarion County man was involved.

For the Record

Mercer man indicted in FBI threats case

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — A 46-year-old Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

For the Record

Knox man charged in incident that led to various road closures

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

State police in Clarion filed charges against Knox resident Levi Michael Barrett, 28, in relation to an early morning incident on Aug. 8 in Beaver Township, which forced the closure of Route 338 and various side roads while police searched for the male victim in the case.