Oil City crash
Venango County 911 reported that a minor two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 202 Center St. in Oil City at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Oil City police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Stubler’s drive thru on East Second Street at about 3:45 a.m. Monday.
A Cranberry man is facing charges in two separate cases in which he is accused of having drugs in Oil City and then breaking into an apartment the next day in Franklin and stealing a phone.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for beating up and seriously injuring a third man in Oil City.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for neglecting to care for a care-dependent person.
A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker on Monday identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
A Franklin couple are facing charges after eight young children in their care were found unsupervised and living in a house that was in “deplorable” condition.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges, including arson, for leaving a fire unattended in his back yard Thursday, causing the blaze to spread and endanger several nearby buildings.