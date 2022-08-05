Missing firearms

Marienville state police said they responded to a report of lost/missing firearms in the 200 block of Roses Road in Jenks Township at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

For the Record

Man dies in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a New Bethlehem man suffered fatal injuries in an ATV accident on Southern Avenue in Strattanville Borough early Saturday morning.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.