Seneca crash update

Three people were transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment of their injuries following Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 257 and the Innis Street Extension.

OC police looking for Reno man
  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.