Frenchcreek Township crash
Venango County 911 said no injuries were reported after a vehicle went over an embankment on French Creek Road and Warren Drive at 9:11 a.m. Sunday. Franklin state police responded.
Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.
A Franklin couple are facing charges after being accused of giving their children marijuana.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.
Bus-pedestrian accident
Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.
Rockland Township crash
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cornplanter crash
An Oakland Township woman has been charged with stealing multiple firearms as well as coins and tools from her father.
Franklin crash
PITTSBURGH — A 37-year-old Greenville man was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Oil City theft
Sugarcreek crash
Sugarcreek crashes
Farmington multi-vehicle crash
An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted.
Seneca crash update
Sentence Court
Sandycreek crash
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Franklin woman charged with child endangerment
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79.
Monroe Township crash
Barnett Township crash
Franklin hit and run
Kingsley vehicle theft
Cochranton-area fire
Man accused of stealing 3 catalytic converters
Weather-related crashes
Man facing kidnapping, other charges
Smoke investigation