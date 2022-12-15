Update on five-vehicle crash
Franklin state police have released details on a five-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Titusville Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Freezing rain this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow. Some icing possible. High 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 6:17 am
Franklin state police have released details on a five-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on Titusville Road.
ERIE — A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws.
Update on five-vehicle crash
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol.
Oil Creek crash
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City.
Franklin woman facing simple assault charge
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing from police in Frenchcreek Township on Friday.
A Rouseville man is facing charges for threatening another man and his daughter during an argument about hunting.
Frenchcreek Township crash
Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.
An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.
Bus-pedestrian accident
A Franklin couple are facing charges after being accused of giving their children marijuana.
Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.
Rockland Township crash
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cornplanter crash
An Oakland Township woman has been charged with stealing multiple firearms as well as coins and tools from her father.
Franklin crash
PITTSBURGH — A 37-year-old Greenville man was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Oil City theft
Sugarcreek crash
Central Court
Sugarcreek crashes
Farmington multi-vehicle crash
An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted.
Seneca crash update
Sentence Court
Sandycreek crash
The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.
Franklin woman charged with child endangerment
An Oil City man and woman, along with an Erie man, are facing several charges after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle Friday on Interstate 79.
Monroe Township crash
Barnett Township crash
Franklin hit and run