Farmington multi-vehicle crash

Clarion County 911 reported at least three vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 66 in Farmington Township at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

OC police looking for Reno man
OC police looking for Reno man

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.