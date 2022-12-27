MONDAY CRASHES
- From staff reports
-
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police.
Richland vehicle fire
Sentence court
Man facing assault, strangulation charges
Rouseville man facing charges
Oil City man charged
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges.
- From staff reports
-
A Union City man was killed early Tuesday after his vehicle struck a deer on Route 8 in Victory Township.
Cornplanter Township crash
Rural King theft
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A transient man is facing charges after he was found living uninvited in an apartment above a garage by a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Trees down in area
- From staff reports
-
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol.
Update on five-vehicle crash
- From staff reports
-
ERIE — A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws.
Oil Creek crash
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City.
Franklin woman facing simple assault charge
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing from police in Frenchcreek Township on Friday.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Rouseville man is facing charges for threatening another man and his daughter during an argument about hunting.
Frenchcreek Township crash
- From staff reports
-
Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.
Bus-pedestrian accident
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Franklin couple are facing charges after being accused of giving their children marijuana.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.
Rockland Township crash
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said they are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at 116 S. Third St. in Shippenville at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Cornplanter crash
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
An Oakland Township woman has been charged with stealing multiple firearms as well as coins and tools from her father.
Franklin crash
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — A 37-year-old Greenville man was convicted of firearm and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
