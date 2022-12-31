Barkeyville crash

Venango County 911 reported no injuries in a crash on Route 8 in Barkeyville at about 7 a.m. Friday.

For the Record

Dog found dead from gunshot

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.

Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.

Police locate missing teen

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.