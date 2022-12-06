Oil City theft

Oil City police said they are investigating a theft of multiple power tools from a motor vehicle, which was parked in the 10 block of West Fifth Street, between 1 and 9 a.m. Monday.

OC police looking for Reno man
  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.