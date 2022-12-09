Rockland Township crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township at about 4:55 p.m. Thursday. There was no information on possible injuries. Franklin state police responded.

For the Record

Police locate missing teen

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said early Thursday morning that 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found safe with family members a day after she had been reported missing.

OC police looking for Reno man
Free

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.