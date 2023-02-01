Franklin crashes
Venango County 911 reported a two-vehicle crash on Bully Hill in Franklin at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville.
Franklin state police have released details about Saturday’s crash on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township that injured three people who were traveling in a Community Ambulance Service vehicle.
Man charged after chase
2-vehicle crash in Oil City
A Seneca man is facing kidnapping and other charges for threatening his former girlfriend with a BB gun.
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care.
Cornplanter crash update
Tree falls on vehicle
Oakland Township crash
Monday crashes
Weather-related crashes
Police release details on vehicle into river
Police investigating animal cruelty incident
Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight.
Sugarcreek Borough crash
OC man faces assault, strangulation charges
Venango County crashes
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Man accused of leading police on DUI chase
Woman accused of injuring children at CDC facility
2 facing corruption of minor charge
Toby Township fire
Clarion Township Crash
A Parker man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 66 about a quarter mile from Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
Franklin crash
A Rocky Grove man was arrested Friday for wrestling a woman to the ground in Rocky Grove.
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Woman held for theft
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on several charges, including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.