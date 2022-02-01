Polk crash
One person was injured and transported in a crash on Mercer Road near Polk on Sunday at 8:45 p.m., according to Venango County 911.
A Cranberry man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Van Road.
An Emlenton man is facing dozens of charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 for about two years at a residence in Cornplanter Township.
A man was arraigned Friday in connection with an incident on Liberty Street in Franklin last April in which he is accused of fleeing from police while in possession of marijuana.
An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child.
A McKees Rocks man is facing charges for fleeing from police during a traffic stop and breaking into a house in Victory Township.
FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
A Franklin woman already charged with altering a check is facing additional charges of forgery and theft.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
A Franklin man is facing charges for crashing a vehicle while driving under the influence with a three-year-old passenger in the vehicle.
Sugarcreek Borough police are warning residents about a likely increase in scam and fraud calls as tax season approaches.
Three people are facing charges in connection with three unrelated assault incidents that occurred Christmas Day in Venango County.
