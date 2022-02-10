Oil City man hurt in Route 322 crash 

An Oil City man suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Route 322 in Cranberry Township.

For the Record

3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.