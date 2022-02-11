Oakland Township fire

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a structure fire that broke out at about 9:55 a.m. Thursday on Prichard Road in Oakland Township.

For the Record

3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.