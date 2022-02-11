Oakland Township fire
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a structure fire that broke out at about 9:55 a.m. Thursday on Prichard Road in Oakland Township.
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 5:31 am
Oakland Township fire
