Sugarcreek crash update
Franklin state police said two Espyville residents were transported via emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries after a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek on Jan. 29.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin state police said two Espyville residents were transported via emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries after a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek on Jan. 29.
Sugarcreek crash update
Reno woman accused of assault at jail
A Franklin woman is facing charges for transferring more than $3,000 from a woman’s cash app account to her account without the woman’s permission.
MARIENVILLE — An inmate at the SCI Forest state prison died Thursday.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in close proximity to an infant.
Oakland Township fire
Oil City man hurt in Route 322 crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges after she was found to have been driving under the influence with a child in her vehicle on Christmas Eve.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.
Hawthorn crash
Reno woman charged for unauthorized purchases
A New Bethlehem man with a history of threatening court personnel, civilians and law enforcement officials was sentenced last week in Clarion County in connection with multiple cases.
Child sex abuse
Sawtown Road fire
Police seeking suspects in Shippenville theft
Clarion hit and run
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police Tuesday in a 15-mile chase from Oil City to Oakland Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges for assaulting another man at a residence in Franklin.
A Meadville man was arraigned Wednesday on charges that accuse him of breaking into a house in Cranberry Township and stealing tools in October.
Sentence Court
Woman charged with aggravated assault
A Cranberry man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Van Road.
Polk crash
Sugarcreek crash
Franklin man accused of strangling teen
Sandycreek crash
Clintonville Road fire
An Emlenton man is facing dozens of charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 for about two years at a residence in Cornplanter Township.
Woman charged with assault, endangerment
Franklin woman charged
Seneca fire update
Route 257 blaze
Bev I love you from here to eternity and beyond. HAPPY VA…
Single white female looking to meet SWM in his 60’s. No d…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
I want to thank everyone for taking the time to send card…
MEETING 2NOTICE The Keystone School District Board of Dir…
Polk Borough is accepting bids for the 2022 mowing season…