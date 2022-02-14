Sugarcreek crash update

Franklin state police said two Espyville residents were transported via emergency helicopter for suspected serious injuries after a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek on Jan. 29.

For the Record

3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.