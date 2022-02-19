Limestone crash
Clarion County 911 said one person was transported after a crash at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
Updated: February 19, 2022 @ 9:14 am
UPMC Northwest fire
No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene
A Utica man is facing charges after methamphetamine and six firearms were found at his residence Thursday.
Scrubgrass crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for using another woman’s debit card to make unauthorized charges.
Shippenville fire update
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
An Oil City man is facing drug charges in two separate cases.
Sugarcreek crash update
Reno woman accused of assault at jail
A Franklin woman is facing charges for transferring more than $3,000 from a woman’s cash app account to her account without the woman’s permission.
MARIENVILLE — An inmate at the SCI Forest state prison died Thursday.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in close proximity to an infant.
Oakland Township fire
Oil City man hurt in Route 322 crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges after she was found to have been driving under the influence with a child in her vehicle on Christmas Eve.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.
Hawthorn crash
Reno woman charged for unauthorized purchases
A New Bethlehem man with a history of threatening court personnel, civilians and law enforcement officials was sentenced last week in Clarion County in connection with multiple cases.
Child sex abuse
Sawtown Road fire
Police seeking suspects in Shippenville theft
Clarion hit and run
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police Tuesday in a 15-mile chase from Oil City to Oakland Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges for assaulting another man at a residence in Franklin.
A Meadville man was arraigned Wednesday on charges that accuse him of breaking into a house in Cranberry Township and stealing tools in October.
Sentence Court
Woman charged with aggravated assault
A Cranberry man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Van Road.
Polk crash
