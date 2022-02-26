Several fires Friday

Several fires were reported Friday by area 911 agencies.

No one hurt in Knox fire
For the Record

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene

Man serving homicide sentence pleads guilty in federal case

  • From staff reports

A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.

3 pounds of pot, $18,000 found at OC home

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.