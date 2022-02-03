Clarion hit and run
Clarion state police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..
Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 5:26 am
Clarion state police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.
Clarion hit and run
A Meadville man was arraigned Wednesday on charges that accuse him of breaking into a house in Cranberry Township and stealing tools in October.
A Franklin man is facing charges for assaulting another man at a residence in Franklin.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police Tuesday in a 15-mile chase from Oil City to Oakland Township.
Sentence Court
Woman charged with aggravated assault
A Cranberry man is facing charges after he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Van Road.
Polk crash
Sugarcreek crash
Franklin man accused of strangling teen
Sandycreek crash
Clintonville Road fire
An Emlenton man is facing dozens of charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 for about two years at a residence in Cornplanter Township.
Woman charged with assault, endangerment
Franklin woman charged
Seneca fire update
Route 257 blaze
A man was arraigned Friday in connection with an incident on Liberty Street in Franklin last April in which he is accused of fleeing from police while in possession of marijuana.
Police investigating infant’s death
An Oil City man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a child.
Oil Creek theft
A McKees Rocks man is facing charges for fleeing from police during a traffic stop and breaking into a house in Victory Township.
Gun theft
FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.
Weather-related crashes
Two hurt in Canal Township crash
Fire, explosion
Eldred crash
I-80 accidents
A Franklin woman already charged with altering a check is facing additional charges of forgery and theft.
A Titusville man is facing numerous charges following an incident Sunday evening in Oil City in which he is accused of strangling his mother and another woman and refusing to allow them to leave a residence.
Woman charged after UPMC Northwest incident
For Sale: Lovable Bernadoodle puppies, $950. Call 724-290-5379
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Grief will take over until we remember the love we shared…
The family of Oakley and Kathryn Osborne would like ot th…
The Strawbridge family would like to express sincere than…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…