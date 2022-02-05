Sawtown Road fire

A fire broke out at a residence at 104 Sawtown Road in Pinegrove Township at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.