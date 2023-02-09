Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.