Crash in Farmington Township

Marienville state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Maple Drive and Chapel Road in Farmington Township at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Dog found dead from gunshot

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.

For the Record

Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.