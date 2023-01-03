Reno hit and run

Venango County 911 reported a vehicle versus pole hit and run crash at the intersection of Allegheny Boulevard and Fourth Street in Reno at 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Dog found dead from gunshot

  • From staff reports

Marienville state police are conducting an investigation after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound along German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.

For the Record

Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022.