Madison Township crash
Clarion County 911 reported a single-vehicle rollover accident near Hawk Hill Road on Route 861 at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 6:54 am
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Meadville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A resident of Sugar Valley Lodge in Sugarcreek is facing charges for trying to break into the medicine room and the rooms of other residents at the assisted living facility.
Reno hit and run
Crash in Farmington Township
Barkeyville crash
Thursday crashes
Oil City crash
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police.
Sugarcreek pole fire
MONDAY CRASHES
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police.
Richland vehicle fire
Sentence court
Man facing assault, strangulation charges
Rouseville man facing charges
Oil City man charged
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges.
A Union City man was killed early Tuesday after his vehicle struck a deer on Route 8 in Victory Township.
Cornplanter Township crash
Rural King theft
A transient man is facing charges after he was found living uninvited in an apartment above a garage by a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Trees down in area
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol.
Update on five-vehicle crash
ERIE — A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws.
Oil Creek crash
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City.
Franklin woman facing simple assault charge
A Franklin man is facing charges for fleeing from police in Frenchcreek Township on Friday.
A Rouseville man is facing charges for threatening another man and his daughter during an argument about hunting.
Frenchcreek Township crash