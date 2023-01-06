Woman held for theft
A Cochranton woman was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on a felony charge of financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 4:19 am
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on several charges, including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
A Cranberry man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in Oil City.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Meadville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A resident of Sugar Valley Lodge in Sugarcreek is facing charges for trying to break into the medicine room and the rooms of other residents at the assisted living facility.
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police.
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police.
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges.
A Union City man was killed early Tuesday after his vehicle struck a deer on Route 8 in Victory Township.
A transient man is facing charges after he was found living uninvited in an apartment above a garage by a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol.
ERIE — A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws.
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City.