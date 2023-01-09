Franklin crash
Venango County 911 said that one person was transported to UPMC Northwest with unknown injuries after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 12th and Chestnut streets in Franklin at 1:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
A Rocky Grove man was arrested Friday for wrestling a woman to the ground in Rocky Grove.
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on several charges, including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.
A Cranberry man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in Oil City.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Meadville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A resident of Sugar Valley Lodge in Sugarcreek is facing charges for trying to break into the medicine room and the rooms of other residents at the assisted living facility.
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police.
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police.
An Oil City man is facing aggravated assault and stalking charges.
A Union City man was killed early Tuesday after his vehicle struck a deer on Route 8 in Victory Township.
A transient man is facing charges after he was found living uninvited in an apartment above a garage by a residence in Sugarcreek Borough.
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol.
