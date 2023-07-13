Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.