Richland Township crash
Franklin state police reported a hit-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin state police reported a hit-run crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Richland Township crash
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Clinton Township rollover
Friday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Fire destroys home
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
OC man facing charges after chase
Man hurt in crash
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
Richland Township crash
Venango jail inmate charged with escape
A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
2 charged in break-in
Inmate charged
Oil City fire
Theft at garage
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Man accused of making false statements
Franklin crashes
Sentence Court
Woman accused of providing false urine
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
OC police looking for wanted man
Beaver crash
Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
4 - Hankook 275/55R20 M/S tires, Craftsman Generator 5600…
Benefit Yard Sale - Fri July 15 & Sat July 16 9am-5pm…
Buying old watches, broken or not, pocket watches, costum…
MECHANIC WANTED! We need a mechanic! Looking for work and…
Oil City - 165 River Street - Large Garage Sale - Sat. Ju…
Pathways Adolescent Center, located at 370 N. Seneca Stre…
Seneca 155 Fairfield Ave. Yard Sale. July 15-16th, 8-2pm.…
Venus-Large garage sale -4137 Route 157 Venus July 14-15,…