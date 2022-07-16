Man accused of theft for failing to do work

A Franklin man is facing charges for not returning more than $6,800 worth of materials after a construction contract was terminated.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…