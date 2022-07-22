2 Franklin women charged with assault

Two Franklin women are facing simple assault charges following a domestic dispute Wednesday evening at a residence in the 200 block of Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek Borough.

For the Record

Child sex offenders sentenced in Jefferson

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…