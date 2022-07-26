Woman seriously hurt
A Warren woman suffered suspected serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 666 in Kingsley Township, Forest County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for creating a disturbance at his home on Acorn Drive.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing charges for pulling a gun on another man by McDonald’s in Oil City on Saturday evening.
A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
A Titusville man is facing charges for leading police on a vehicle chase in northern Venango County while he was under the influence of alcohol.
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
