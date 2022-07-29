Thursday crashes

Venango County 911 said one person was injured in a crash involving a car and an ATV at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township.

0
0
0
0
0

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed
For the Record

Car crashes into parked vehicles, shed

  • Makayla Keating

One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.