Thursday crashes
Venango County 911 said one person was injured in a crash involving a car and an ATV at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township.
One woman suffered possible injuries in Oil City after her car hit two parked cars in the parking lot of the Lighthouse apartment complex before crashing into a garbage shed in the lot at the intersection of Harriott Avenue and Spring Street on Thursday.
Plum Township fire update
Franklin state police released the details of the storm-related incident that caused the death of a 28-year-old Sandycreek Township woman at her trailer home early Sunday afternoon.
A Franklin man is facing charges for threatening several people with a gun at a trailer park in Cranberry Township.
Franklin man accused of aggravated assault
Woman seriously hurt
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing charges for pulling a gun on another man by McDonald’s in Oil City on Saturday evening.
An Oil City man is facing charges for creating a disturbance at his home on Acorn Drive.
A prisoner at the SCI Forest state prison in Marienville was found dead on Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
Victory crash update
A Titusville man is facing charges for leading police on a vehicle chase in northern Venango County while he was under the influence of alcohol.
2 Franklin women charged with assault
Pittsburgh boy, 15, killed in ATV crash
Fatal ATV crash in Victory Township
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Woman accused of attacking parents, EMTs
Man accused of theft for failing to do work
Thursday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.
Richland Township crash
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Clinton Township rollover
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Friday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Fire destroys home
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
