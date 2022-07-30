Clarion Borough crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that involved a state police vehicle at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on Merle Road in Clarion Borough.

For the Record

Coroner releases name of storm victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.

For the Record

One Injured in ATV crash

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, one person was injured as a result of an ATV crash on Rainbow Road in French Creek Township at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.