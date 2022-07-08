Fire destroys home
A one-story home in Redbank Township, Clarion County, was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 4:29 am
A one-story home in Redbank Township, Clarion County, was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
Fire destroys home
OC man facing charges after chase
Man hurt in crash
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
Richland Township crash
Venango jail inmate charged with escape
A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
2 charged in break-in
Inmate charged
Oil City fire
Theft at garage
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Man accused of making false statements
Franklin crashes
Woman accused of providing false urine
Sentence Court
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
OC police looking for wanted man
Beaver crash
Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
Oil City fire
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
Titusville woman accused of fighting with girl
A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
Clarion County - 3 Acre Camp near Clarion. $75K. Also, 1 …
Franklin - 576 Keely Rd. Sat July 9, 8am-4pm. tools, dog …
Huge Family Garage Sale at 306 Motter Street, Shippenvill…
POLK - Garage Sale - 3083 Old Route 8 Polk 16342. Monday …
Road worker opening for Ashland Township. CDL required. O…
-Petersheim’s-
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
The family of Virginia Stover would like to thank all of …