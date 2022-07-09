Friday crashes
Venango County 911 reported a one-vehicle crash at mile marker 39 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Scrubgrass Township at about 8:05 a.m. Friday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
