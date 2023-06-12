No one hurt in Frenchcreek fire

No one was injured in a fire that occurred at 1584 Frenchcreek Rd. in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Allen Clark.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.