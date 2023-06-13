Franklin woman facing charges
A Franklin woman is facing resisting arrest and other charges following an incident last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 8:05 am
A Franklin woman is facing resisting arrest and other charges following an incident last week.
An Ohio man drowned Saturday in Little Sandy Lake in Polk Borough.
Franklin woman facing charges
No one hurt in Frenchcreek fire
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed one person drowned at Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough on Saturday.
Teen charged with burglary, assault
ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.
Oil Creek brush fire
2 charged after traffic stop
Clarion County fires
Man faces drug, trespass charges
No one was injured in a fire Sunday night at an Irwin Township residence.
A Pleasantville man is facing charges for strangling his wife until she was unconscious and assaulting the woman’s sister when she tried to intervene.
Franklin man hurt in crash
Sentence court
Interstate 80 crash
Jackson Township crash
A Rimersburg man who is facing a slew of charges in several counties is being sought by police for stealing a teen’s games of chance winnings at gunpoint Tuesday at a mini mart in Butler County.
Cranberry crash
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday on drug charges following a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court.
A Worthington resident has been identified as the man who died in a bicycle accident early Sunday morning on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.
An Oil City woman waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug charges.
Two men are facing charges for breaking into a house in Oil City and stealing items.
A Franklin woman is facing charges of hindering apprehension and providing false identification to law enforcement.
Venus man charged
Many departments respond to ‘very large’ brush fire
Clarion Township crash
A Franklin man is facing charges after being accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Franklin and taking their child.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified Harold Davis, 75, of Strattanville, as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries in a fire that broke out Thursday evening at 211 Innis St. in Oil City according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long.
Franklin crash
A Franklin man is facing charges of prowling around a property on Old Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township and attempting to break into a house on the property where a teenage girl was home alone.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.