Sugarcreek crash

Venango County 911 reported no injuries in a one-vehicle crash in the area of 3285 Route 322 in Sugarcreek at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.