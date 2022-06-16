Oil City fire
Venango County 911 said no one was injured in an electrical outlet fire at the apartment complex at 714 Innis St. in Oil City at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 5:15 am
Oil City fire
