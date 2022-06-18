Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
Venango County 911 reported two trees were knocked down in Irwin Township during the storm that moved through late Thursday afternoon and early evening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 reported two trees were knocked down in Irwin Township during the storm that moved through late Thursday afternoon and early evening.
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
Thursday’s storm knocked down trees
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
Oil City fire
Titusville woman accused of fighting with girl
A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
Parole absconder taken into custody
Clinton fire
Elk Township crash
Fire destroys Scrubgrass home, dog lost
Cranberry Township crash
Woman accused of kicking EMT
Cranberry crash
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was found under the influence of drugs and in possession of methamphetamine Monday at an apartment complex.
Richland Township crash
Jenks Township theft
Two New Jersey men were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for vehicle code violations in Barkeyville.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fraudulently withdrawing more than $11,000 from a credit union in Cranberry.
Franklin man accused of assaulting woman
Oil City police are investigating a theft from Oil City Automotive early Thursday that involved five boys.
Sentence court
A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.
An Oil City man was sentenced Tuesday in Venango County Court to hefty prison terms in connection with three cases in which he was accused of sexual assaulting young girls.
One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
A transient Franklin woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges in connection with incidents in Franklin and at UPMC Northwest that included a struggle with a Franklin police officer.
Venango inmate charged with assault
Salem crash
A Polk man died from serious injuries he received in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Jackson Center Polk Road (Route 965) in Mineral Township.
Cranberry Township fire
429 E. Bissell Ave. Oil City. Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-3. G…
Clarion - 1 BR apt. No pets, smoke free, no HUD. (814)226-8618
Immediate opening for office personnel to assist with AP,…
Oil City - Yard sale 13 E. 6th St. Saturday June 18th 10a…
Pleasantville Borough is seeking a highly motivated and r…
Congratulations! Father’s Day King for a Day Winner Travi…
SWM looking for SWF 45-55 in Oil City or Cranberry area. …
The Roger Connor family would like to thank all of the pe…