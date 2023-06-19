Motorcycle crash in Porter Township

A one-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 861 and St. Charles Road in Porter Township at 2:10 p.m. Sunday according to Clarion 911.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.