Mineral Township crash

Venango County 911 said one person was transported for treatment following a crash at about 3:50 p.m. Monday on Mercer Street near New Lebanon that Franklin state police said involved a motorcycle and a deer.

0
0
0
1
0

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.