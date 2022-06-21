OC police looking for wanted man

The Oil City Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of Terence Loggins, 36, of Oil City.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.

For the Record

Man facing access device fraud charges

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A transient man is facing charges for stealing a wallet a man dropped at a business in Sugarcreek Borough and then using a credit card from the wallet to make transactions.