Seneca crash

Venango County 911 said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Education Drive and Route 257 in Seneca.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.