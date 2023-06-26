Motorcycle crash in Cranberry Township

Venango County 911 said a two-motorcycle accident occurred at the intersection of routes 157 and 62 in Cranberry Township at 12:28 p.m. Sunday.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.