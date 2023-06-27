Inmate charged for drugs

A Marion Center woman is facing charges for having heroin and fentanyl in her possession at the Venango County jail.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.