Inmate charged
An inmate at the Venango County jail has been charged with possessing a weapon.
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Clarion state police have identified a Bucks County man as the victim of a fatal crash Sunday morning that involved his vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Two Oil City men are facing charges for receiving illegal drugs through the mail.
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a woman’s home in Rocky Grove and stealing a safe out of her bedroom.
A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges after he was found under the influence of drugs and in possession of methamphetamine Monday at an apartment complex.
Two New Jersey men were arrested on drug charges after they were stopped for vehicle code violations in Barkeyville.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
120 Astral Rd. Franklin. Thurs. 12-7, Fri. 8-4, Sat. 8-1.…
2018 Keystone 27’ - All power, stabilizing jacks and awni…
CLARION Garage Sale 102 S. 3rd Ave. Fri & Sat, July 1…
405 & 379 Bucktail Road, Franklin. Thursday, 6/30. 3-8 pm.
Garage Sale Saturday (7/2/22) 8:00am-? 1339 State Rt 227 …
Hay for sale - $2.50 / bale. Seneca area. 814-676-1078
Large Family yard sale. Fri & Sat 7/1 & 7/2. 3890…
Oil City - Yard sale 508 West First St. Wed 6/29, Thurs 6…