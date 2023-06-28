Details released on motorcycle crash

Franklin state police have released details about a crash Sunday afternoon on Route 62 in Cranberry Township that involved two motorcycles and left one man injured.

For the Record

58 indicted on racketeering, narcotics, firearms charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE — According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including Oil City and Franklin police, were involved in an investigation in which 58 defendants were charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.