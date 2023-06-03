Interstate 80 crash
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Barkeyville exit ramp while leaving Interstate 80 eastbound at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.
Sentence court
Jackson Township crash
A Rimersburg man who is facing a slew of charges in several counties is being sought by police for stealing a teen’s games of chance winnings at gunpoint Tuesday at a mini mart in Butler County.
A Worthington resident has been identified as the man who died in a bicycle accident early Sunday morning on Belmar Acres Road in Sandycreek Township.
Cranberry crash
An Oil City woman waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug charges.
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday on drug charges following a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court.
Two men are facing charges for breaking into a house in Oil City and stealing items.
A Franklin woman is facing charges of hindering apprehension and providing false identification to law enforcement.
Venus man charged
Many departments respond to ‘very large’ brush fire
Clarion Township crash
A Franklin man is facing charges after being accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Franklin and taking their child.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has identified Harold Davis, 75, of Strattanville, as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township on Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries in a fire that broke out Thursday evening at 211 Innis St. in Oil City according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long.
Franklin crash
A Franklin man is facing charges of prowling around a property on Old Mercer Road in Sandycreek Township and attempting to break into a house on the property where a teenage girl was home alone.
Clarion state police confirmed there was a fatal injury in a Clarion Township crash on Wednesday morning.
Pleasantville brush fire
An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man has been charged in a recent burglary and the theft of two AK-47 style rifles from Rural King in Sugarcreek Borough.
A Georgia man wanted on charges of shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City was taken into custody at a convenience store in Clinton Township on Sunday.
Gun charges
A Warren resident is facing charges after being accused of being in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
An Oil City man is facing charges of rape and incest for engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female.
Motorcycle crash in New Bethlehem
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Two-car crash in Cranberry Township
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Oil City brush fire
Three cats passed away as a result of a fire late Friday morning at a Rocky Grove home.
Cranberry Township crash
An Oil City man and woman are facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was found to be living in “deplorable conditions” at a North Side home.