Interstate 80 crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Barkeyville exit ramp while leaving Interstate 80 eastbound at 2:10 p.m. Friday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Former Oil City man accused of animal cruelty

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.

For the Record

Man sentenced in rape case

  • From staff reports

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…